Where to find all 20 Orange Pebbles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Pride of the Valley” update welcomes The Lion King’s Simba and Nala to the Valley and introduces a variety of new quests and items. One such item added in this update is the mysterious Orange Potato, which players can discover as a new crafting recipe available at the crafting table. The Orange Potato requires collection of twenty Orange Pebbles which are scattered throughout the various realms accessed via the Valley’s Dream Castle. These tiny pebbles can be quite difficult to see, making them troublesome to locate. That’s why we’ve put together this detailed guide to help you find all the Orange Pebbles in Dreamlight Valley with helpful screenshots of all the locations.

All 20 Orange Pebble locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to see the Orange Pebbles on the ground in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must be wearing the Lenses of Shadows. These glasses can be obtained only by completing Scrooge’s Treasure Hunt questline. Once you have received the Lenses of Shadows, they are able to be equipped via the Wardrobe menu like any other article of clothing in the game.

The Dream Castle – All Orange Pebble locations

There are a total of three (3) Orange Pebbles to collect inside the Dream Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you’ll find them all:

Orange Pebble #1: When you’ve entered the Castle, turn immediately to the left inside the door. You’ll find the first orange pebble on the ground behind the large column.

Orange Pebble #2: The second pebble can be found way up at the top of the stairs on the balcony in front of the large marble sculpture.

Orange Pebble #3: The third pebble is near the wall behind the fountain, on the left side, next to one of the potted plants.

Mickey’s Hidden Room – All Orange Pebble locations

There are a total of three (3) Orange Pebbles to collect inside Mickey’s Hidden Room, inside the Dream Castle, in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To access Mickey’s Hidden Room within the Dream Castle, you’ll first have to have completed the Secret Door questline. Here’s where you’ll find them all:

Orange Pebble #4: The first of the three Orange Pebbles in the room can be found right as you enter, on the left side of the room in front of the couch.

Orange Pebble #5: The next Orange Pebble is located in front of the bookshelf on the back wall in the first room.

Orange Pebble #6: The sixth Orange Pebble is located in the next room, which is accessed by interacting with the bookshelf. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to loot the Conspicuous Book from the floor nearby and insert it onto the bookshelf. This will unlock a hidden door into the next room. Inside the second room, the Orange Pebble is located on the floor near the Crafting Table.

Frozen Realm – All Orange Pebble locations

There are a total of three (3) Orange Pebbles to collect inside the Frozen Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you’ll find them all:

Orange Pebble #7: When you’ve entered the Frozen Realm, you’re greeted by a campfire and four large pillars. The Orange Pebble is located behind the second stone pillar, moving counterclockwise, to the left of the campfire.

Orange Pebble #8: Follow the path into the forest and take a left turn at the fork. Head a bit further until you reach two large boulders; the stone is behind these rocks.

Orange Pebble #9: Head back to the intersection and take the right path this time. Instead of proceeding through the rocky path, instead you want to cross the ice path and you’ll find the stone on ground in the middle of the clearing.

Moana Realm – All Orange Pebble locations

There are a total of four (4) Orange Pebbles to collect inside Moana’s Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you’ll find them all:

Orange Pebble #10: Right when you enter Moana’s Realm, immediately turn around and you’ll find the first Orange Pebble in this area on the shore near the water.

Enter the realm then turn around and head to the end of the sand and you’ll find the stone at the peak

Orange Pebble #11: Turn back around and head into Moana’s beach, where you’ll find the eleventh Golden Pebble behind the campfire a bit down the path to the left of the entrance.

Orange Pebble #12: Continue past the docked boat and you’ll find a patch of rocks and trees to your right. The next pebble in the realm can be looted off the ground behind it, near the water.

Orange Pebble #13: Head back toward the entrance and take the grassy path up to your right. You’ll reach a leaning palm tree and, on the ground in front of it, you’ll find the last Golden Pebble in this realm.

Ratatouille Realm – All Orange Pebble locations

There is just one (1) Orange Pebble to collect inside Remy’s Ratatouille Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you’ll find it:

Orange Pebble #14: The sole Orange Pebble found in the Ratatouille Realm is found on the floor at the back of the kitchen, to the right of the tray of peanuts.

Toy Story Realm – All Orange Pebble locations

There are a total of four (4) Orange Pebbles to collect inside the Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you’ll find them all:

Orange Pebble #15: The first Golden Pebble in this realm is found right when you enter the realm, on the floor to the left of the red backpack.

Orange Pebble #16: Head left and toward the open closet doors. Enter the closet and immediately to your left, underneath the elephant and penguin drawing on the wall, you’ll find an Orange Pebble.

Orange Pebble #17: Return to the entrance of the realm and proceed forward to the far right corner of the room. You’ll see a blue book leaning against the wall and find the next pebble resting on the ground nearby.

Orange Pebble #18: From the blue book’s location, turn around and head past the flower-shaped table, toward the bed. You’ll find the last pebble in this realm beneath the blue blanket hanging from the side of the bed.

WALL-E’s Realm – All Orange Pebble locations

There are a total of two (4) Orange Pebbles to collect inside the WALL-E Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s where you’ll find them all:

Orange Pebble #19: The first Orange Pebble is located on the ground near the Crafting Station and broken fridge, found ahead and to the left when you enter the realm.

Orange Pebble #20: The very last Orange Pebble is located near the wall to the left of a large pile of rubble and near some planted trees. Please note that the location of the trees in your realm may be different from shown in the screenshot.

What to do with the Golden Pebbles after you’ve collected all twenty

Once you’ve collected all twenty Golden Pebbles from the five realms, Dream Castle, and Mickey’s Hidden Room, return to a Crafting Station and you’ll be able to use them to craft the mysterious Orange Potato. The Orange Potato can then be used to craft an Electrifying Orange Potion, an item which currently has no known use, similar to the potions created by completing the Golden Potato and Red Potato questlines. We’ll have to wait and see what secrets a future update will bring to discover the meaning behind these vials in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and we’ll update our guides with more info as soon as it’s available.