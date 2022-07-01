Where to find Amber Copals in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

You can find Amber Copals in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and you will need to explore a particular location to find them. These are an item introduced in the Sunbreak expansion, and tracking them down can be challenging if you don’t know where to look for them. This guide goes over where you need to go to find Amber Copals in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to get Amber Copals

You can find Amber Copals in the Citadel region. It’s an area you unlock as you progress through the Sunbreak story, and becomes available after you defeat Garangolm for the first time. We recommend exploring the entire area at least once to uncover all of the fog and label each area. After you’ve done that, the primary way you find Amber Copals is by heading to the southwest part of the map, in the upper area. There, you’ll find special harvest node that is a Stump Sap, but it is not on the map. It will give you Amber Copal instead of Godbug Copals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, the stump will have a bright, yellow coating on them. All you will have to do is collect these resources at the location, and you should receive a small amount. This is reliable location to find it, and you can wait for it respawn. It will take a little bit of time, roughly two to three minutes, before you can harvest it again.

You will need Amber Copals for the Amber Brilliance side quest, which you receive from Sir Ertz. You can find them next to the meeting table, at the center of Elgado Outpost, and Ertz only requires two.