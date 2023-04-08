Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find Aquamarine and Tourmaline to craft Gem & Opal Road

The recipe for creating the Gem & Opal Road has been available in the game for quite some time. However, the recipe called for Alexandrite, a gemstone that is not obtainable in Dreamlight Valley. Thankfully, in the game’s Pride of the Valley update, this gem requirement has finally been removed from the recipe and players can now craft the Gem & Opal Road. Each craft of the recipe yields only one piece of the flooring, so you’ll likely need to do a lot of gathering if you want to pave your valley with this regal tile. Here’s everything you need to know to collect the Aquamarine and Tourmaline required for crafting the Gem & Opal Road in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft Gem & Opal Road in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A single tile of Gem & Opal Road requires the following crafting materials:

1x Stone

1x Aquamarine

1x Tourmaline

Once crafted, you can place the Gem & Opal Road on the ground in any biome of your valley by opening the Inventory pane and selecting the Furniture tab. From here, scroll down to the Landscaping section and select Paths. Paths can be placed on outdoor ground only and cannot be used inside your home.

Where to find Aquamarine and Tourmaline in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to pave your Valley with this beautiful flooring, be prepared to do a lot of Mining. The Stone required for the recipe is easily gathered just from mining rocks and mineral veins around the Valley. The gemstones Aquamarine and Tourmaline, however, will take a bit more effort.

Where to find Aquamarine in Dreamlight Valley

Aquamarine can be mined from mineral nodes found only in Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor. Any mineral nodes in these two areas have a chance to drop this gemstone, and at least one gemstone is guaranteed to drop from any nodes featuring light blue gems visibly sticking out from the vein. Nodes in these biomes have a chance to also drop Emerald (in Dazzle Beach) and Peridot (in Forest of Valor) along with their Shiny versions, so you are not always guaranteed to receive Aquamarine when mining. It’s important to note that Shiny Aquamarine cannot be used to craft the Gem & Opal Road.

Where to find Tourmaline in Dreamlight Valley

Tourmaline can be mined from mineral nodes found only in Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. You have a chance to obtain this gem from any mineral node in the area, and veins with a light pink gemstone sticking out of them will drop at least one Tourmaline guaranteed. The mineral nodes in these biomes can also drop Citrine (in Sunlit Plateau) and Amethyst (in Frosted Heights) as well as their Shiny versions, so you may be mining for a while to get all the Tourmaline you need. Shiny Tourmaline cannot be used to craft Gem & Opal Road; you’ll need the regular version of the gem.

How to get the most Aquamarine and Tourmaline for crafting Gem & Opal Road

With each craft of Gem & Opal Road yielding just one small tile, you’ll likely end up needing a lot of Aquamarine and Tourmaline to craft enough to fulfill your decorative dreams. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of receiving gemstones when gathering from a mineral node which can help you get more Aquamarine and Tourmaline:

Bring a Mining companion with you while gathering

When your friendship bond with any character in the valley reaches level 2, you’ll be prompted to assign them a role. There are roles for each of the game’s gathering skills, and you’ll want to make sure you have at least one villager for each different role.

As expected, to increase your chances of getting more gemstones and other materials when you are mining, simply assign a villager the Mining role. When you’re ready to start mining, speak with that villager and ask them to hang out, and they’ll follow behind you, occasionally finding additional drops when you gather from a mineral node. The chances of getting these bonus items improves as you increase your friendship level with that character. Remember, you will receive this bonus only when they are accompanying you.

Use special potions that increase your chances of receiving gemstones

Disney Dreamlight Valley features two potions that will greatly increase the odds you’ll get a gemstone when gathering from a mineral node: Miracle Pickaxe Polish and Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish. These recipes are unlocked during Merlin’s questline “Working Miracles,” which is part of his “Welcome to Dreamlight Valley” quest series that is available at the very start of the game. Here’s what you’ll need to craft each of these potions.

Potion Materials Miracle Pickaxe Polish 10 Vitalys Crystal, 5 Onyx, 500 Dreamlight Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish 20 Vitalys Crystal, 10 Onyx, 1000 Dreamlight

There is a bit of confusion surrounding these potions that is not helped by the fact that the in-game descriptions are currently misleading. The Miracle Pickaxe Polish will last for 10 uses, not 5 as stated in-game, and the Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish will last for 25 uses instead of 12. A “use” is defined as a single hit on a mineral node.

Additionally, the potions do not absolutely guarantee you will get a gemstone on each hit, they simply drastically increase the chances. However, I did notice that I did receive a gemstone on every hit when mining from mineral veins with visible gemstones before mining and on normal veins which revealed gemstones after the first hit. Therefore, using these potions can definitely increase your chances of getting the Aquamarine and Tourmaline you’ll need to pave your valley to perfection.