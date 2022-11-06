Where to find Bell Peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find materials and ingredients scattered all across the many biomes of the game. The ingredients you discover can be used to create wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley to enjoy. Bell Peppers are just one of the many ingredients in the game but they are one of the ingredients you will use plenty of. This guide will show you where you can find Bell Peppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Bell Pepper location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are very few vegetables that you can find early on in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most of them are found in the biomes outside of the starting area, requiring you to collect Dreamlight so that you can unlock them. Bell Peppers are found in the biome called the Forest of Valor. This is the biome to the east of the plaza. To remove the Night Thorns blocking this biome, you will need 4,000 Dreamlight saved up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Forest of Valor biome unlocked, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area as well as upgrade it. This will cost a decent number of Star Coins so make sure to save them up or start farming Pumpkins to gather a ton of coins quickly. You can purchase both Bell Peppers and Bell Pepper Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. If you plan on growing your own Bell Peppers, you will need to wait 15 minutes for the seeds to fully grow.

Just like all of the other vegetables in the game, you can also get Bell Peppers from Wall-e’s Garden. You can unlock the garden by bringing Wall-e back to the valley and following his quest line. After a few quests, you will unlock the garden and Wall-e will grow his own vegetables. Remember to upgrade his garden so that he plants a larger variety.