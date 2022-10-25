Where to find C4, and how to destroy the tank in Ghost Team in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Ghost Team is the 16th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and sees all of the goodies from different international military units putting on Ghost masks so that they can become one united international military unit — the mighty Ghost Team! The climax of the mission comes when you pursue uber-baddie Phillip Graves into the training area of the base he stole, only to discover he’s got his very own tank and intends to kill you with it. Not if you kill him first!

All C4 locations in Ghost Team

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bullets and grenades won’t do any damage to Graves’ tank, and even the RPG sitting in one of the hollow concrete blocks by the west wall won’t even leave a dent. To destroy the tank, you need C4 explosive. Fortunately, C4 plays an important part in the Mexican Special Forces training regime, so there’s a lot of it just lying around in this area. To ensure they don’t lose it, the Mexican Special Forces store it in 14 bright orange boxes. Those boxes can be found in the following locations:

Next to a container by the south wall

Outside the southwest wall of the east building

Under the stairs inside the east building

Among some sandbags against the northeast wall

Inside the shotgun range in the north corner

Outside the north side of the north building

Outside the south side of the north building

Under the stairs inside the north building

Outside the west wall of the west building

Under the stairs inside the west building

By the wall at the northwest end of the container in the southwest corner

By the large gate in the south wall

Outside the southwest wall of the south building

Under the stairs inside the south building

How to destroy the tank

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you collect some C4 it’ll automatically become your lethal equipment (you don’t need to select it in your backpack). The best and safest way to get it on the tank is to throw it from a rooftop (by pressing R1/RB), then detonate it by double tapping Square/X. Each time you successfully damage the tank with C4, you’ll get a checkpoint, more mercs will show up, and the tank will be visibly more damaged, first emitting smoke, then emitting flames. It takes four C4 hits to destroy the tank and complete the Ghost Team mission.