Genshin Impact: Where to find Childish Jiang in A Little Game – Ready Player Zero Achievement

There are a boatload of smaller, easier quests thorughout Genshin Impact, many of them with Primogem rewards. The A Little Game quest has you playing hide and seek with Childish Jiang in Liyue. Here’s how to find him to compelte the quest and earn the Ready Player Zero achievement.

Where to find Childish Jiang in Genshin Impact

To start the A Little Game quest, you’re heading to the hills north of Mt. Tianheng, also north of Liyue Harbor. You’ll find Childish Jiang on the southern edge of the highest area. You can also find him by traveling southeast from the Mt. Tianheng Teleport Waypoint.

Each game of hide and seek it timed, starting at around fourty seconds and ending just under thirty for the fourth and final hiding place. There is no penalty for not finding Childish Jiang save for the time you spent, well, not finding him. Both you and he will return to his previous position and you can start the game again, or postpone it, as many times as you like.

Childish Jiang’s First Hiding Place

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to Childish Jiang and agreeing to play with him, the timer will begin ticking down. You’ll find Jiang’s first hiding place further up the ridge from where you found him initially, near a large rocky outcropping.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Childish Jiang’s Second Hiding Place

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have a about thirty seconds to find Childish Jiang’s second hiding spot, which is further still up the path. If you keep the plateau with the Teleport Waypoint on your left, you’ll find him behind a tree against the cliff face.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Childish Jiang’s Third Hiding Place

Screenshot by Gamepur

Childhish Jiang’s third hiding place is quite a bit trickier than the previous two. I’ll admit, it took me mroe than a few tries, and several hours break between games, to find where he’d gone.

To find him, once the timer starts, head straight east until you reach a lone house on your left. Go across the yard and look north beyond some stacked boxes blocking a small sidepath. Childish Jiang is near a tree down the path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Childish Jiang’s Fourth Hiding Place

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the previous hiding spot, I am not proud of how difficult such a simple hiding place was to spot. You’ll find Childish Jiang’s fourth hiding spot directly south of the house. Head all the way toward the edge of the plateau where you first found him until you see a boulder rising to look over the ridge. Go around to the south side of the boulder and Childish Jiang will be waiting for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding Childish Jiang the fourth and final time, he’ll give you a little backstory about why he still plays hide and seek at his age. Like so much in Genshin, the story is not really a happy one, though also one that I’m sadly familiar with, though I won’t bore with the sad details of that.

Regardless, once you finish talking to Jiang after finding him the last time, you’ll have completed the A LIttle Game quest as well as the Ready Player Zero achievement. Between the quest reward an the achievenemt, this little game of hide and seek awards 35 Primogems, which isn’t a bad haul, considering.