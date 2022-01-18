Where to find Galactico in Fortnite Chapter 3 – NPC 22 Location

Fortnite Chapter 3 continues to add new things to the map for players to track down. This includes new NPCs being added to the cast of characters already to be found on the map.

As the snow has melted away, unveiling new secrets, Tilted Towers can now be explored. In this location, players will find a small, raised area that contains a soccer field, and on that field, they will find Galactico.

He will sell a Legendary SMG to anyone who wants it, along with some healing and shield items to help you overcome any injuries sustain on the pitch, eh, we mean during a game.

You can find the rest of the NPC locations below: