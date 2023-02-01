Where to find Happy Pet Snacks in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has rolled out an additional way to reward players for consistently logging on every month with The Trading Post. Players will earn a set amount of currency every month simply for logging in and can spend it on rewards at this new location. The items cycle every month, and some of them are unique to the Trading Post. Completing challenges from the Traveler’s Log will reward additional Trader’s Tender currency for the Trading Post, and some of the challenges are very obscure, but easily accomplished. One such task has the player give their battle pets some snacks. Happy Pet Snacks are not hard to find, but they are only sold by a specific vendor found in both Wrath of the Lich King Dalaran and Legion Dalaran.

Where to buy Happy Pet Snacks in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

The vendor that offers Happy Pet Snacks is unique in the fact that she exists in two versions of the same city. Players can go to either Wrath of the Lich King Dalaran or Legion Dalaran to purchase the item, but most will find the Legion one more convenient because a special hearthstone can be used to teleport right to the location.

The vendor in question is an NPC named Breanni. Look for the blonde female gnome listed as a pet supplies vendor inside the pet battle store at coordinates 58.6, 39.6 in either version of Dalaran. Happy Pet Snacks can be purchased from her for 50 silver each.

What are Happy Pet Snacks used for in World of Warcraft?

Giving five Happy Pet Snacks to a battle pet will award you 50 Trader’s Coins towards your Traveler’s Log bar. It requires a total of 1000 Trader’s Coins to complete the log for the month. This item doesn’t have as drastic effects as the Zanzil’s Slow Poison item from another Traveler’s Log challenge. It is a simply a flavor item to make your pets happy. Completing this task is one of the easiest ways to get Trader’s Coins to further your progress towards more Trader’s Tender to us on rewards from the Trading Post.