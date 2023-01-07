Where to find Honey Beasts in Fallout 76

There are plenty of enemies to keep an eye out for in Fallout 76 as you explore the wasteland and collect items to use for crafting. Many of the enemies you defeat will give you crafting materials or food items that will help you survive in Appalachia. Honey Beasts are massive insect creatures that are a bit terrifying to come across. You will mostly find these creatures later in the game after you have gathered a decent amount of experience. Killing these beasts will get you Honey and can even get you crafting materials. This guide will show you where you can find Honey Beasts in Fallout 76.

Honey Beast locations in Fallout 76

Honey Beasts aren’t the most common enemy that you will find throughout the game. You will end up finding far more Feral Ghouls, Scorched, and Super Mutants before you will find a single Honey Beast. If you know where to look, you can sometimes find a few of these creatures out and about, but they won’t be easy to take down. Make sure you bring plenty of ammo or a strong melee weapon and watch out for the bees.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There aren’t many locations where you can find Honey Beasts in Fallout 76 but there are a couple of locations you can reliably find them. Check the following areas for these creatures:

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center

Freddy Fears House of Scares

Middle Mountain Cabins

Treetops

Whitespring Resort

While Honey Beasts won’t appear all the time in these locations, they aren’t the most common areas where they can be found. You can also find Honey Beasts by participating in the Project Paradise event that happens at Arktos Pharma. This event will bring out multiple Honey Beasts for you to fight along with plenty of other creatures. Honey Beasts will drop plenty of Honey for you to use for making teas and meals that will give you benefits to help you survive in the wasteland.