Where to find IO Guards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of the punchcard challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is to eliminate IO Guards. This is easier said than done, as they can be quite awkward to find. We do have a few places that you can check, but they do not appear to be guaranteed spawns right now.

The first place to check for IO Guards is at IO Outposts. These are not the satellite bases, but rather new smaller buildings that the IO has built around the island. You can find all their locations on the map below. As we said, the Guards are not guaranteed to spawn at each one, but they can appear at different locations from match to match.

The second place to find IO Guards is in the Sideways Anomalies. You will need to find areas of yellow and purple swirls on the map, and this is a Sideways encounter.

Once you get there, the Sideways Nexus will expand, creating a dome. Inside the dome, enemies will spawn, and it will be up to you to take them out. You need to keep killing enemies to fill up a bar that will appear in the center of the screen. If you stop kill them for too long, a countdown will begin. If the countdown completes, the area will explode, killing you.

Two different elements can spawn during a Sideways encounter. IO Guards will appear, and they will actually help you unless you shoot them. An enemy boss can also appear, and it is quite tough. The boss has a forward-facing shield it can deploy, so you want to stay behind it. Make sure you take out the IO Guards when they show up to complete the challenge.