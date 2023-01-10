Where to find Island Coconuts on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

One of Final Fantasy XIV’s most popular pieces of casual content for players to kick back and relax with is the Island Sanctuary feature. Players can venture forth and collect a bunch of different materials to improve their island and earn rewards. One item that can be obtained is the Island Coconut. Here is where to find Island Coconut in your Island Sanctuary.

How to get Island Coconuts in your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

There are actually quite a few locations to find Island Coconuts. This item is used as a material in your workshop to create Isleworks Coconut Juice, a four-hour duration craft.

In order to be able to farm this material, you will need to have reached Rank 10 on your Island Sanctuary. You must then craft the Islekeeps’ Iron Hatchet which takes the following:

2 Island Branch

2 Island Stone

3 Island Palm Leaf

The Island Coconut is gathered when collecting from Palm Trees around the map. While they are a pretty common find, the best place to gather them is around a large section near the coordinates (X: 18, Y: 24).

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are plenty of Palm Trees in this area, and between gathering them and a few other things in close vicinity you should never have to go far or mount. Gathering materials respawn after 11 different nodes are gathered. This means that you can effectively run between these spots and return to the first for respawns without having to go elsewhere provided all you need is Island Coconuts.

Island Sanctuary currently goes up to Rank 12, and new rewards are unlocked when reaching it. To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week.