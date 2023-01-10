Where to find Island Resin on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a wide variety of casual content for players to kick back and relax instead of always having to fight large bosses and defeat world-ending threats. One such activity that has seen popularity is the Island Sanctuary feature. Players must go out and collect a plethora of materials to improve their island. One item that can be obtained is the Island Resin. Here is where to find Island Resin in your Island Sanctuary.

How to get Island Resin in your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

There are actually quite a few locations to find Island Resin. This item is used as a material in your workshop to create Isleworks Coral Sword, a eight hour duration craft.

In order to be able to farm this material, you will need to have reached Rank 10 on your Island Sanctuary. You must then craft the Islekeeps’s Iron Hatchet which takes the following:

2 Island Branch

2 Island Stone

3 Island Palm Leaf

The Island Resin is gathered when collecting from Tualong Trees around the map. While they are a pretty common find, the best place to gather them is around a large section near (X: 20, Y: 26).

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several Tualong Trees in this area, and between gathering them and a few other things in close vicinity you should never have to go far or mount. Gathering materials respawn after 11 different nodes are gathered after you acquire them. This means that you can effectively run between these spots and return to the first for respawns without having to go elsewhere provided all you need is Island Resin.

Island Sanctuary currently goes up to Rank 12, and new rewards are unlocked when reaching it. To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week.