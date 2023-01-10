Where to find Island Wood Opals on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature is a popular form of casual content for players to kick back and enjoy the quiet life. Players can venture forth and collect a bunch of different materials to improve their island and earn rewards. One item that can be obtained is the Island Wood Opal. Here is where to find Island Wood Opals in your Island Sanctuary.

How to get Island Wood Opals in your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Island Wood Opals are probably in the running as one of the most plentiful things on the map. This item is used as a material in your workshop to create Isleworks Seashine Opal, an eight hour duration craft.

In order to be able to farm this material, you will need to have reached Rank 10 on your Island Sanctuary. You must then craft the Islekeeps’s Iron Hatchet which takes the following:

2 Island Branch

2 Island Stone

3 Island Palm Leaf

The Island Wood Opals are gathered when collecting from Mahogany Trees around the map. These trees are literally everywhere, though the most abundant area to find them is spread out around a large section near (X: 20, Y: 23).

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are so many Mahogany Trees in this area that you really only need to take your hatchet to them without going too far. You may want to mount to get between them faster. Gathering materials respawn after 11 different nodes are gathered after you acquire them. This means that you can effectively fly between these spots and return to the first for respawns without having to go elsewhere provided all you need is Island Wood Opals.

Island Sanctuary currently goes up to Rank 12, and new rewards are unlocked when reaching it. To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week.