Where to find Slap Berries in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 may be remembered for its new weapons and locations, but one should not undermine the battle royale’s latest consumables. The game brings three new edible items to battle royale game modes, including the incredibly helpful Slap Berries. Like Klombo berries from past seasons, these can only be found in the wild, but they lend more than one special ability. Here’s where you can stumble upon Slap Berries in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to get Slap Berries in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Slap Berries can exclusively be found in grassy areas of the medieval regions on the map, and come in large amounts. This means you can head just outside of castle locations, such as The Citadel, Breakwater Bay, or Shattered Slabs, to discover the berries in droves nearby. However, if you are on the east side of the map, berries can even be located around the Lute Lake landmark that is south of Slappy Shores.

Although they are not as beneficial as Reality Augments, Slap Berries can be consumed for you to have unlimited energy for a limited-time. This ultimately allows you to sprint for over a minute without having to worry or wait for the energy bar in the bottom-left corner of the screen to refill. As if that wasn’t great enough, each berry you eat can also grant 15 additional health or shield.

Aside from Slap Berries, there is a handful of other ways to regain health in just seconds. For one, NPCs can sell you the Chug Cannon for 600 Gold, an Exotic item you can shoot at yourself for 15 health or shield for an unlimited amount of times. Additionally, the season even bottles the berries’ powers into a consumable known as Slap Juice, though it is also exclusive to certain areas.