Where to find Sumpter Beasts in Genshin Impact

Sumeru region boasts beautiful flora and fauna that are unique to the region. Like every region in the game, there are some animal species that you won’t find anywhere else apart from Sumeru. One such species is that of Sumpter Beasts, which players will encounter several times during their journey in Sumeru. That said, if you are looking for specific locations where you’ll come across Sumpter Beasts, refer to the guide below.

Related: Where to get Chaos Modules in Genshin Impact

Sumpter Beasts locations in Genshin Impact

Sumpter Beasts are part of the rich Sumeru history. Many people of the region have accumulated massive wealth by owning herds of these magnificent beasts. Furthermore, they are commonly found throughout Sumeru, so spotting them shouldn’t be hard. However, it’s worth noting there are two different variations of the species, and you shouldn’t confuse them with each other.

Shaggy Sumpter Beasts and Wild Sumpter Beasts are the two variations of the species you can find in Sumeru. While Shaggy Sumpter Beasts are generally calm and docile, Sumpter Beasts can be aggressive if you try to approach them. This is because Shaggy Sumpter beasts have been domesticated by the region’s people, whereas Sumpter Beasts are untamed and wild. If you are looking for Sumpter Beasts, simply head near any town or village, and you should be able to spot several of them. On the other hand, Wild Sumpter Beats can generally be found away from places inhabited by humans.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is also a Sumpter Beastlord that you’ll need to find during the quest “Where Are The Fierce Creatures?” As the name suggests, Sumpter Beastlords are powerful and incredibly dangerous. Having said that, Sumpter Beastlord can be found in the tiny cave west of the Cinnabar Cliff waypoint, which is situated between Sumeru City and The Chasm.