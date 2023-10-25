Where to Find the Bomb After Defeating Fatman in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Fatman is not only the emperor of bombs; he also looks like one in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. After defeating him, you find out about his plans to blow up the entire Shell.

In the early to mid-game, you’ll spend your time and effort locating and defusing bombs that Fatman has strategically placed in Shells 1 and 2. After some bomb hunting and losing some comrades, it’s finally time for the epic showdown against him. After Radeon pokes a hole in this human grenade, it seems he’s just about ready to blow up. Unless you locate Fatman’s bomb in less than one minute and thirty seconds, it’ll go ka-boom.

Where is Fatman’s Bomb After the Boss Battle in Metal Gear Solid 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll notice a green smoke cloud on the map in the area where Fatman was defeated. If you remember anything from Stillman’s tutorial, this is the indicator that a C4 bomb is nearby.

I get pretty anxious with timed missions, so I’ll tell you I spent a great deal of time panicking. You can easily spend the minute and a half circle around the green crate against which Fatman’s corpse lies, only to end the mission empty-handed. And with a mighty explosion.

To find Fatman’s bomb in Metal Gear Solid 2, drag Fatman’s body away from the crate. This will reveal the C4 bomb was hiding underneath his body all along. Once found, pull out the Coolant gun and spray it before time runs out.

Related: Should You Knock Out or Kill Bosses in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty?

The Colonel will call you up after successfully disarming Fatman’s bomb to congratulate you on your newly acquired bomb defusion technique. He’ll also redirect you once again to the focus of the mission: finding the hostages, the President included.