Where to find the Carian Retaliation Ash of War in Elden Ring

Carian Retaliation is one of the most useful shield-based Ashes of War in Elden Ring, turning parried incoming spells into retaliatory Glintstone daggers that deal very good damage. The damage of the daggers scales with the shield’s upgrade level and the power of the spell reflected, meaning the more powerful the magic, the higher the counter damage. It parries weapons on its own just fine as well.

To find Carian Retaliation, progress Ranni’s questline until accepted into her service, then head east from hers and Selivus’s Rise.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop down onto the stone roof, then onto a lower platform, then down the ladder leading into the building itself. There, speak with Pidia, Carian Merchant twice to open up his inventory for sale.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Carian Retaliation is one of his items for sale for 3,000 runes. He’s got several other useful items as well: a Larval Tear for respec-ing stats, Celestial Dew for absolution, and a Ritual Pot for throwing items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, head to either Master Hewg or any Site of Grace and apply Carian Retaliation to any shield that can take it and start parrying every spell or incantation that dares approach its might. Remember it also functions as a standard parry, so if placed on a buckler or other shield with high parry frames, it does double duty as both spell and weapon defense.