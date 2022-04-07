Where to find the Datacard in the Jundland Wastes, Tatooine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get the Datacard in the Jundland Wastes, Tatooine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker, you’ll need a Jedi or Dark Side character in your party. Starting at the landing pad, head southwest with the rocky outcrops to your left. Go through the narrow gap in the rock wall, then turn right, and follow the canyon southwest. Turn left at the fork (the Tatooine Time Trial is up the cliff here), and follow the canyon around, emerging at Old Ben Kenobi’s House. Go past the house and approach the strange brick pattern leading up the rock face.

If you haven’t already, switch to your Jedi or Dark Side character, and use your lightsaber to climb the cliff. Turn left and use the Force to lift up the bar on the ground, then insert it into the rock face. You can now use the bars to swing and jump across the gap. Continue north along the ledge then, at the end of the ledge, look down to see another bar. Use the Force to lift that up and place it in the rock face, so that you can jump and swing across again.

Continue along the ledge, and cross the little bridge. You can ignore the Jawa (although you can complete the High-up Hidey Hole puzzle mission by collecting the Kyber Brick inside their cave), and instead double-back and jump back across the gap to the east, then continue north along the ledge. At the end of the ledge, you have to double-jump to get up to the upper ledge. Not every character can do it (Old Ben Kenobi, for example, is apparently too old for this), so you may need to switch to a more agile character (e.g. Han Solo). Follow the ledge around, double-up across one more gap, and you’ll find the Datacard.