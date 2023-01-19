There are many new World quests in Update 3.4 of Genshin Impact, letting you have lots of fun while exploring the new parts of Sumeru’s deserts. After you have finished The Dirge of Bilqis questline, you will be able to start a few new quests in Tanit Camps. One of them is called Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost is Now Found, for which you will have to obtain a Fatui Stronghold Key. If you’re not sure where to get it, this guide for Genshin Impact will help.

Where to find the Fatui Stronghold Key in Genshin Impact

Before searching for the Fatui Stronghold Key, make sure that you have started the Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost is Now Found World quest by speaking with Jeht in Tanit Camps found in the Desert of Hadramaveth. If there is no available quest from Jeht, double-check that you’ve completed The Dirge of Bilqis storyline, and you might have to wait for a world reset before the quest appears. If you have to wait, you can go explore and do some puzzles along the way.

Image via HoYoVerse

After starting the quest, you will be sent to Aderfi’s tent, where you’ll have to look for clues among the book piles. You uncover that there were dealings between Aderfi and the Fatui, with a location that you need to visit.

Image via HoYoVerse

If you head to that location spot, marked as an ‘exchange spot’, you’ll have to sit by the campfire and wait for the Fatui to appear. Then you’ll be able to fight them, but be aware that they come in a mixed composition, so prepare for a fight accordingly. After defeating them, you will be rewarded with the Fatui Stronghold Key.

Image via HoYoVerse

This key is what you’ll need to unlock the Fatui Stronghold, where you can collect three Energy Transformation Capacitors and return them to Jeht. He uses the capacitors to heal Benben, which marks the end of the quest.