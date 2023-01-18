How to find and defeat Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact

The Setekh Wenut is a world boss in Genshin Impact introduced in Version 3.4. This serpentine boss is an Anemo boss that slithers around and frequently burrows itself into the ground. It’s another boss that makes it a goal to dodge all of your attacks, but this boss has a variety of attacks that will allow you to unleash the pain. Learn how to beat the Setekh Wenut boss with this guide below.

Where to find the Setekh Wenut boss in Genshin Impact

There is a Teleport Waypoint located directly above this boss, making it an easy trip to actually make it to this boss. Head to this Teleport Wapoint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Following this, walk North until you see this crack in the ground, which leads to a tunnel where the Setekh Wenut boss will be located. Head to the bottom and find a green swirling circle, which is where the boss will spawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to defeat the Setekh Wenut boss in Genshin Impact

The Setekh Wenut boss will slip and slide all around you, often burrowing into the ground making it invulnerable to your attacks. The boss will open with a huge sweeping attack that is one of your biggest opportunities to deal damage. Unleash all the damage you can before the attack ends.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Following this, the Setekh Wenut has some attacks with long attack animations where it’s recommended to attack. When the Setekh Wenut unleashes a large circular laser attack, or when it shoots projectiles at you is a good window of opportunity to unleash damage. With other attacks, the Setekh Wenut will occasionally pop out of the ground before sinking back into the ground. Use low-cooldown abilities to recharge your Elemental Bursts here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After removing enough HP, the Setekh Wenut will enter its final phase. It will spawn objects known as “Windbite Bullets.” Destroy two of these bullets using Electro, Cryo, Hydro, or Pyro attacks to paralyze the boss, giving you a chance to deal tons of damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What rewards can you get from the Setekh Wenut boss?

You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:

Pseudo-Stamens

Vayuda Turquoise Gem Set

Berseker artifact set

Instructor artifact set

Lucky Dog artifact set

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set

Best characters for the Setekh Wenut boss

Image via miHoYo

This boss, due to its short windows of vulnerability, is best suited to characters who do not have to invest that much time in setting up its attacks. These characters include Yoimiya, Yae Miko, or Tighnari who all have short rotations of damage.