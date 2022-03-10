Where to find the Level Up Token at Haven’s Oasis in Fortnite

Level Up Tokens can be frustrating to scrounge up in Fortnite, but some from Monarch Quest’s Week 4 have the potential to reward you greatly. The token in Haven’s Oasis makes for a perfect example of this, as there is plenty of loot to pick up around it. Here’s where you can discover the token and all of its surrounding gear.

Haven’s Oasis is a landmark that is west of Chonker’s Speedway. Specifically, it is made up of a few IO buildings and a pond you can fish in. However, this token actually sits in the center the pond on a tiny piece of land. Though, you may not be able spot it be from a distance, as the token is tucked between large bushes. As shown above, this land mass also holds a few chests to loot from, but there are several others lying around the pond and in the oasis’s buildings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The token is one of seven you’ll need to collect during this fourth week of challenges. As long as you’ve found all the others from previous weeks, expect to be rewarded Monarch’s Golden style skin once Week 4 is completed. However, players must finish all of the quests before March 20, as they are set to disappear with the start of Chapter 3 Season 2.

