Where to find the Level Up Token north of Greasy Grove in Fortnite

As the last and hardest challenge listed in Fortnite’s Week 2 Monarch quests, it can feel impossible to hunt down the Level Up Token north of Greasy Grove. This is because players can search the area’s open fields for hours and never find it on the ground. Well, as Fortnite loves to trick players with challenges like this, the token is actually above one place you’ve probably already looked.

You’ll want to begin the challenge from the white home located on the northeast side of Greasy Grove. From its backyard, there is a dirt path that will lead to the top of a hill that holds a brick shed. Oddly enough, the token is floating just above this shed, and you can get to it simply by building a ramp. If you are in need of building materials, there are a few trees to chop down to the left of the shed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If this is your last Level Up Token to collect for Week 1 and 2, picking this up should net you the challenge-exclusive Glow Wrap. You can then unlock Monarch’s Golden skin style by completing the incoming Week 3 and 4 challenges. Every new batch of Monarch quests releases on Thursdays at 9 AM ET, but they will expire once Season 1 ends.

