Where to find the Level Up Token north of Shifty Shafts in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Monarch Quest Pack is back for a fourth and final week of Level Up Token searching, and some of its challenges are painfully tough. This is most true of the Level Up Token north of Shifty Shafts, as there is almost too much ground to cover beyond the location. Here’s where the token is located and how to get to it.

In typical Week 4 fashion, this Level Up Token is planted at the highest point of the mountain directly north of Shifty Shafts. As shown below, the mountain is made up mostly of dry rock that cannot be climbed on, so we recommend bringing at least 100 building materials and creating stairs to the top. Although, you can reach the mountain’s highest point with ease is by also dropping straight to it from the bus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In return for your climbing efforts, the mountaintop also bears a couple of chests and a weapon out in the open. Once you’ve collected each of the remaining tokens in the quest pack (which is 28 in total), you will be rewarded with Monarch’s Golden style skin. If not, you may need to make it a top priority, as all Monarch quests are set to expire on March 20.

Related: Where to find the Level Up Token south of Sanctuary in Fortnite