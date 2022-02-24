Where to find the Level Up Token northwest of Condo Canyon in Fortnite

With the arrival of Monarch’s Week 2 quests in Fortnite, Level Up Tokens can once again be discovered all throughout the map. This set of challenges is harder than the last, with tokens now hiding in harder-to-reach sections. The token northwest of Condo Canyon is a great example of this, as players will need to figure out how to access the high peak it sits on.

Although the quest points you northwest of Condo Canyon, this Level Up Token is directly west of the POI. In this area, there is a waterstream circling around a desert island; the token can be found on the island on top of the massive rock structure in the center. We advise players drop onto the structure straight from the bus, as it is surely the fastest method of getting up there. Though, there is a smaller structure near Chonker’s Speedway with a zipline that can connects to this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind, all Monarch Quests will expire at the end of the season. So, if you’re looking to unlock its exclusive cosmetics, be sure to find the seven Level Up Tokens each week. These cosmetics include the black Glow wrap and Monarch’s Golden skin — a style unlocked after all challenges from each of the four weeks are completed.

Related: Where to find the Level Up Token northwest of Sanctuary in Fortnite