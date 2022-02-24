Where to find the Level Up Token northwest of Sanctuary in Fortnite

As glorious as Level Up Tokens are in Fortnite, they can be painfully tough to collect at times. This includes the Week 2 Monarch quest of finding the token placed northwest of Sanctuary. The directions given don’t help much, considering this area is essentially just a mountain surrounded by countless trees and bushes — likely to leave some lost. Luckily, this token is one of many that loves a good view of the map.

This token is located on top of the moutain that hugs the left part of Sanctuary. It overlooks the entire POI and is on the most northern and tallest point of the moutain. If you’re having trouble finding it, look for the lone wooden bench on the peak, as the item is right in front of it. However, some may want to consider dropping into Santuary beforehand, as the POI is typically filled with enemies and there are no chests on the mountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve already managed to collect all of the Week 1 tokens, Monarch’s Glow gun wrap should be rewarded to you once all of Week 2’s challenges are finished. Keep in mind, these Monarch quests are only available until the end of Season 1. So, those desiring Monarch’s wrap and Golden skin style should act fast on hunting down each week’s tokens.

