Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Sandblast Estates in Fortnite

For Week 1 of Monarch’s Quest Pack, Fortnite players will be sent to an underrated, yet lesser-known landmark, named Sandblast Estates, to discover one of the seven Level Up Tokens. As the name hints, the location is in the sandy, south section of Chapter 3 Season 1’s map and is close to a few major points of interest. However, once you get to Sandblast, the token won’t be found inside its lone home.

Sandblast Estates is relatively simple to head to, as it is directly south of Chonker’s Speedway and its pair of garages. You’ll come to find the landmark to be a two-story home just off the coast with several chests and vehicles to drive. As for the token, it is located in the backyard near a set of patio furniture (as shown above). Players can even dig into its garage’s floor to discover a batch of hidden chests and Slurp Barrels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing this quest won’t net you additional XP, but grabbing the token will boost you one level higher while also keeping your XP progress in place. However, be sure to finish each of Monarch’s weekly challenges on time, as they will disappear when Season Two arrives in late March.

