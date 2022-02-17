Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Sunflower’s Saplings in Fortnite

One of the toughest challenges in Fortnite’s Monarch Quests asks players to pick up a Level Up Token in Sunflower’s Saplings. The location sits in the map’s greener northeast section and is surely large enough to get lost in — it holds multiple structures and shrubbery. Here’s where you can find this well hid token.

Sunflower’s Saplings is a landmark between Shifty Shafts and The Daily Bugle; though, you can find it on the right side of the river. As shown below, the location includes a massive garden and a few sheds full of chests. You can avoid these buildings and go straight to the garden to find the Level Up token in the center of the bushes near a red tractor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are close to leveling up, you still shouldn’t be afraid to pick up the token, as it will keep your XP progress in place even after boosting you one level. Collecting these can also earn you a bevy of items. By completing each week, you will be gifted the Shattered Wings Back Bling, Monarch’s Glow Wrap, the Wing’s Golden style, and best of all, Monarch’s Golden style skin — gifted after finding all 28 Level Up Tokens.