Where to find the Ronin armor set in Elden Ring

Around the Lands Between, you’ll encounter an NPC named Yura on the hunt for Bloody Fingers. His questline awards some excellent weapons and Ashes of War, and if you follow him to the Mountaintops of the Giants, you’ll be able to get the Ronin armor set after defeating him.

You first meet Yura around Limgrave, where he helps against Bloody Finger Nerijus, who awards the Reduvia dagger on defeat. Yura also warns against fighting Agheel, the dragon in Limrave, though doing so starts you on the path of Dragon Communion. He’s next in Liurnia of the Lakes, taking on the Ravenmount Assassin Bloody Finger. Your reward there is the Raptor of the Mists Ash of War.

You encounter Yura a third time in the Altus Plateau at the Second Church of Marika, where he lies dying. The Nagakiba katana is on his corpse, and on defeating the Bloody Finger who spawns at the church, you receive Eleonora’s Poleblade.

Through some never explained circumstance, Yura’s body is then possessed by Shabriri, a disciple of the Three Fingers, the Frenzied Flame, and seeker of Lord of Chaos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll encounter him early in your trip through the Mountaintops of the Giants, near the Zamor Ruins Site of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There, he suggests you forsake your quest to become Elden Lord and instead give yourself to the flame of frenzy. You don’t have to do so to get Yura’s armor set. All you have to do is kill Shabriri.

Hit Shabriri three times to turn him aggressive, then stay far away whenever he starts using his Frenzy spells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shabriri doesn’t have much health and can only heal once, so as long as you avoid being struck with the Madness condition, he doesn’t take much to defeat. You receive the Ronin armor set shortly after Shabriri’s body fades into mist.