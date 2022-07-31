where-to-find-the-village-master-key-on-ambrose-island-in-hitman-3

There are many locations to sneak into and explore on Ambrose Island in Hitman 3. It’s a dense location with a lot to see if you’re willing to put the time in to find Easter eggs, useful tools, and hidden stories. However, not every door is open to you, and most people don’t like you breaking into houses, even if it’s not theirs. This guide explains where to find the village master key on Ambrose Island, so you can raid the stilt village without arousing any suspicion.

Where do you find the village master key on Ambrose Island?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The village master key on Ambrose Island is located in the seating area of the restaurant in the stilt village. This is the pirate side of the island, the side where Akka will patrol and where you’ll see a lot of pirates walking around. The restaurant is just behind the area where military soldiers and pirates are competing in a slapping game. You can enter the seating area in any disguise. Just be sure not to wear anything suspicious. The village master key is hanging on the wall to the right of the door behind a picture. See below for a map reference for the key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to pick up the picture to find the village master key. However, picking up the village master key is an illegal action and will cause everyone nearby to notice you and ask questions about why you’re there. Throw an object or do something to draw attention away from the door so you can pick up the key without anyone noticing.

What do you do with the village master key?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The village master key is incredibly useful once you’ve acquired it. The key can be used to unlock any door in the stilt village. This includes businesses and residential properties. While you can find the bone lockpick on another part of Ambrose Island and use that to open every door, the action of using it is illegal and could get you in trouble. If you have the village master key, no one will care if you unlock a door you’re not meant to because it looks like you’ve got the key that opens it.