Where to find Wrath in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 – NPC 17 Location

NPC 17 has just been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. After an initial couple of weeks giving us the mystery around who it would be, it turns out that Wrath is the missing character. He has now appeared on the map, and will have a brand new punchcard of challenges for any character that finds him.

Players looking to find Wrath can do so at the Stealthy Stronghold location. This former named location can be found just to the southeast of the Lockie Lighthouse, and to the northwest of Pleasant Park.

Wrath can be found in a building to the southwest corner of the Stealthy Stronghold. Like all the NPCs, he will provide a range of services for players that are interested in tracking him down. One of the services that Wrath will provide is a Storm Forecast, which is actually one of his punchcard challenges as well.

We expect further NPCs to be added to the game over the coming weeks, so don’t be surprised if you see more of them added in as the season goes on. You can find the rest of the locations of the Chapter 2 Season 8 NPCs to help you track them all down.