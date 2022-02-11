Where to get/farm Silver Raven Insignia in Genshin Impact

Treasure Hoarder Insignias are an ascension material in Genshin Impact. You will need a lot of them to ascend characters like Beidou, Bennett, Kazuha, Kaeya, Thoma, Xinyan, and Yanfei and for weapons such as the Blackcliff Warbow, Crescent Pike, and Fillet Blade. It can also be used to upgrade character talents.

To find Silver Raven Insignia, you will need to know where to find Treasure Hoarders that are higher than level 40. They are often found digging around in old ruins. They will regularly spawn in the ruins south of the Guili Plains in Liyue and can be found roaming the area in groups.

Treasure Hoarders are armed with a range of weapons. Some of them are melee fighters, while others have bows. Larger groups tend to have enemies that throw elemental potions at you, and it will often be synergistic, so make sure you don’t get hit by two different types in a row. They also tend to have large enemies armed with shovels that will throw dirt at you, limiting your vision for a short time, or large hammers that will do lots of damage.

Upon rare occasion, the Treasure Hoarders may be accompanied by an Agent, but this seems to be a case of overlapping spawns near the ruins than an intentional decision by the developers. Any fight involving an Agent will be notably more difficult than just taking on the Treasure Hoarders on their own.

When defeated, Treasure Hoarders throw a smoke bomb and vanish, dropping Mora and loot. If you clear all the Treasure Hoarders near the Guili Plains, then the following locations are also great to farm.