Where to get/farm Windwheel Aster in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is filled with items and resources for players to gather up. They can be found all over the map, but many of them only appear in specific places. Windwheel Aster is one such resource and is a plant that only appears in certain parts of Mondstadt.

Windwheel Aster is actually a local specialty in Mondstadt and is quite important as it is used by Bennett, Sucrose, and the Traveler as an ascension material.

For the most part, Windwheel Aster only grows where the wind blows, and in Mondstadt that means clusters of them can be found at Stormterrors Lair to the northwest, and Windrise to the southeast. There is a small amount of Windwheel Aster that can be farmed at the Statues of the Seven near Dawn Winery and Starfell Lake, however. If you really need the plant you can also visit Flora who will sell five plants for 1000 Mora each every three days. She can be found just inside the gates of Mondstadt.

Players do not need to do any form of elemental reaction to pick the plant and can harvest it with any character. It is a good idea to just grab any plant you pass, as that way you will always have some in your inventory when you need them.

Screenshot via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Windwheel Aster in-game description

A plant that adores the wind. To the proud children of the wind, or the citizens of Mondstadt, the Windwheel Asters are “the visible winds.”