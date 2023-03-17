Where to get Grain of Aerosiderite in Genshin Impact

Sometimes it can be tricky to ascend your weapons in Genshin Impact. You have to seek out resources from Domains, and even then, they might be available only on specific days during the week. Forming a farming schedule represents a time investment to progress your account, but it’s something many players tend to do every week. Aerosiderite is a group of four such ascension materials, with the Grain of Aerosiderite being the first rung of the ladder. There are a couple of ways to get your hands on it, and we’ll explain how to do that in this guide.

How to get Grain of Aerosiderite in Genshin Impact

There are four forms of Aerosiderite that you can get, each one available after the other. You can even combine three pieces of a lower-tier item to craft one piece of the next tier. Those are:

Grain of Aerosiderite

Piece of Aerosiderite

Bit of Aerosiderite

Chunk of Aerosiderite

When you know how to get the Grain and are comfortable with farming it, transitioning to getting the other tiers is simple and only depends on the strength of your party. The mechanics remain mostly the same. There are two ways of getting Grain of Aerosiderite, one by raiding the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula Domain, and the other by buying it from the Liyue Souvenir Shop.

If you visit Xingxi at the Souvenir Shop in Liyue, you will be able to buy up to three Grain of Aerosiderite per day, for a price of 4 Geo Sigils each. This is the currency you get for upgrading Statues of the Seven in Liyue, opening chests, and completing reputation objectives. Note that the shop doesn’t carry any of the upgraded Aerosiderite versions, only the Grain.

That leaves the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula Domain as the best farming option for all Aerosiderite variants. Like most ascension Domains, it has a rotating stock of materials based on the day of the week. You can farm Aerosiderite on Wednesday and Saturday, as well as Sunday when all materials are available.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tips for farming the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula Domain

The Domain has four challenge levels, each corresponding with the appropriate tier of Aerosiderite. That means that to farm Grain, you would have to go for challenge level 1. The Leyline Disorder in this domain is based around Electro enemies draining your party’s Energy until those enemies are removed, so plan your priorities accordingly. However, most enemies you face here will be of the Electro element, mostly comprised of Slimes, and a couple of Fatui Mages on higher challenge levels.

For that reason, it’s a good idea to bring Pyro and Cryo as your main and support DPS in your party, as well as a healer to keep your party topped up during the fight. The first challenge opens at Adventure Rank 16 with a recommended party level of 15, so it’s not too difficult to beat if you follow these tips. Just remember to also have 40 Original Resin ready for each run to claim the rewards.

What is Grain of Aerosiderite used for in Genshin Impact?

These resources are used to ascend 15 weapons in the game, including three 5-Star weapons and nine 4-Star weapons. This counts across all tiers of Aerosiderite, so you will have to farm quite a bit to fully ascend even a single weapon. Most notable weapons include: