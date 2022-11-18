Where to get the Tame The Beast heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has some special runic attacks for Kratos to use in fights across the Nine Realms. These make Kratos’ weapons much more powerful and deadly and can turn the tide of battles and encounters at any moment. One of these runic attacks is Tame The Beast, a heavy runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. It’s a potent runic attack that can scorch enemies quickly. Here is a guide on how to find and get the Tame The Beast heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

Tame The Beast heavy runic attack location — God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Tame The Beast heavy runic attack is located in Helheim, specifically in The Gleaming Bale. You can acquire this during the main quest Reunion when you are searching for Garm. The chest will come your way during the search.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach The Gleaming Bale, you’ll notice Hel-Walkers on a bridge above going towards Garm. You and Atreus will also need to go there also. But, since the bridge is above you’ll have to find another way. Go exactly under the bridge and you’ll notice there’s a gap in the middle that is preventing you from the other side. You’ll also notice the chest with Tame The Beast there also. To proceed you’ll need to go over the gap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll notice that there is a point where you can throw your Draupnir spear to swing to the other side. But, the current angle isn’t possible for that and Atreus will advise you to find a better one. Beside where your stand there is a platform to which you can go down and perfectly throw the spear. You’ll face some Hel-Walkers including some with shields, so take them out first. Then, you can throw the spear at the point in the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After throwing the spear, you can go back to the original location and swing across. But, you can’t open the chest just yet as more Hel-Walkers will be waiting for you. A couple of them are far away so throw your weapons and take them out. After that, you’ll be able to approach the chest and open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tame The Beast heavy runic attack has three damage, one burn, and one stun. Additionally, it has a cooldown time of 122 seconds.