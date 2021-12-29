Where to hide in Stealth Grass for 10 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will bring new challenges that players can complete to get some of that sweet XP for their Battle Pass. One of the challenges this week is to hide in stealth grass for 10 seconds. This is very easy to do, as long as you know where to go.

You can find Stealth Grass to the west, southwest, and south of the Daily Bugle location on the island. It is long grass that you can crouch inside of, rendering it very difficult for other players to see you. All you need to do is spend 10 seconds hiding in one of these locations, then you can move on.

Once you have finished, you can move on to the next challenge, or finish up some of the Winterfest challenges if you have any left over.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 4 challenges below: