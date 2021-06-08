Where to interact with Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to interact with Bunker Jonsey’s conspiracy board. Obviously, to get this one finished you will need to know where to find it. In this guide, we will show you where to go.

You can find Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board in a wooden building on the south coast of the island. Almost directly south of Apres Ski, you will find a large log cabin, and inside the door on the left, you will find the board.

To finish up the challenge, all you have to do is interact with the board. It appears Jonesy is developing some theories about what the aliens are doing on the island, and what their plan is. This kind of event is right up his alley, so we are sure he is extremely happily that something so strange has happened on the island.

