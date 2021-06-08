Where to harvest stone at The Aftermath in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

There is a new location on the map that players will need to investigate for one of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 challenges. The area, known as the Aftermath, appears to have been devastated.

You can find the Aftermath directly in the center of the map, surround by a strange purple mass on the map. There is a pool of water in the center, and what appears to be massive chunks of the Spire strewn in all directions.

We never go to witness whatever happened here, but it would seem the aliens decided they didn’t like the Spire, and proceeded to destroy it. What became of the Zero Point, we have no idea.

For this challenge, players will need to harvest some stone from the Aftermath, and this is easy to do. There are large chunks of stone all around the edges of the pool. You cannot harvest the Spire parts, so keep that in mind.

You can find the the rest of the Week 1 challenges below: