Where to place alien light communication devices on mountain tops in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to place alien light communication devices on some mountains. All the mountains can be found in along the southern edge of the island, so they are all quite close together.

All you need to is make your way to the areas marked below, and you will see the ghostly outlines of the alien light communication devices that you need to place there. Just interact with them to do so.

You can find the four exact locations marked on the map below.

Alien Light Communication Device #1

Just beside Apres Ski.

Alien Light Communication Device #2

Beside the new Satellite base to the southeast of Misty Meadows.

Alien Light Communication Device #3

Directly beside the weather station.

Alien Light Communication Device #4

Almost directly south of Retail Row.

You can find the rest of this weeks challenges below:

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests