Where to dance near a lit campfire in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

For Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, one of the challenges is to dance near a lit campfire. Campfires can be found all over the map, but some areas have more than others. We would suggest dropping into the camping area of Weeping Woods at the start of a round, lighting the campfire, and then dancing beside it to get this one wrapped up as quickly as possible.

To light a campfire, all you need to do is interact with it, and that’s it. You can then break out your favorite dance emote and the challenge will be complete. Just make sure you have a dance emote equipped before you start the round.

When it’s complete, loot up in the nearby hotel buildings, or make your way to Slurpy Swamp to grab one of the Week 3 Alien Artifacts.

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests