Where to purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 just kicking off, players can anticipate seeing more challenges that have them traveling around the updated map. An instance of this is the quest to buy an item from one of three particular NPCs: Panther, Mancake, and The Underwriter. Although purchasing goods shouldn’t be an issue, all three of these characters can be challenging to track down. Here’s how you can find these NPCs and own one of their rare supplies in Fortnite.

Where to find Panther, Mancake, and The Underwriter in Fortnite

Before you should be hunting one of these characters down, you will need Gold to buy any one of their items. The currency is exclusively found in chests, though don’t be afraid to take down enemies in order to steal theirs. Additionally, it is worth noting that you only need to buy from one of these characters, so it is mostly a matter of which is closest to you. The locations of Panther, Mancake, and The Underwriter can be found marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Underwriter: This NPC is set within Titled Towers and stands in the apartment building south of the POI’s soccer field. The Underwriter sells Shield Potion for 125 Gold and the option to receive full health for 100 Gold. Panther: Panther is located inside the gas station northwest of Shimmering Shrine. They offer players an Epic Suppressor SMG for 250 Gold and the ability to reveal the next incoming circle for 175 Gold. Mancake: Players can find Mancake walking around the east side of the Rocky Reels POI. The character sells Shield Kegs for 250 Gold and The Dub Exotic weapon for 600 Gold.

Related: How to get the Reboot Rally cosmetics and rewards in Fortnite

Once you’ve purchased one item, the quest should reward you with 20,000 XP in return. This is just one of the seven challenges from Week 1, and completing them will net you a whooping 140,000 XP. Other objectives featured in this set include performing slide kicks on opponents and driving different chromed vehicles.