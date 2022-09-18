Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 1 seasonal quests and challenges

The time has finally come. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived to bring players chrome-ified POIs, weapons, and mechanics. More importantly, the season continues the longstanding tradition of weekly challenges. It is no secret these quests were underwhelming in previous seasons, offering very little XP as their rewards. This has delightfully changed in Season 4, as just a few challenges can earn you a new level and some Battle Stars. Here’s every Week 1 challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and what you’ll gain in return.

All Week 1 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Week 1 brings seven new quests to the battle royale, each handing out a sweet 20,000 XP upon completion. That comes to the grand total of 140,000 XP, so this batch alone should push you toward at least 10 Battle Stars. Considering its the initial week of the season, each objective is also fairly simple. Amongst the quests, players will be tasked with busting through doors, sliding into opponents, and hunting wildlife — all of which taking a moment’s notice to do. You can find each Week 1 quest and their requirements below.

Bust through a door at Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance (0/2)

Drive different types of chromed vehicles (0/3)

Dislodged a Runaway Boulder with a slide kick (0/1)

Hit opponents while sliding (0/10)

Purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter (0/1)

Hunt different kinds of wildlife (0/3)

Damage players with the Lever Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun (0/350)

Once the quests go live on September 22, we will be updating this page with links to guides that should help you knock out the more demanding quests. If you have not purchased the Battle Pass quite yet, it is certainly worth checking out. Its carries over a dozen skins and styles, starring the glorious Spider-Gwen and a brand new Paradigm outfit that reveals actor Brie Larson behind their mask.