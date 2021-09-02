Where to Repair IO Equipment at Satellite Bases in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Be the fixer.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to repair IO equipment at satellite bases. The equipment in question is actually some broken screen. You need to fix three in total, and there are three different bases that have three broken screens each, so visiting any single location will work just fine.
The IO equipment that is in need of repair can be found at Deep Woods Dish, Destined Dish, and Dinky Dish. You can find all three locations marked on the map below.
- Deep Woods Dish – can be found in the northwest corner of the map at Stealthy Stronghold.
- Destined Dish – can be found at the south of the map, near Misty Meadows.
- Dinky Dish – can be found at the northeast corner of the map, below FN Radio station.
Deep Woods Dish
This base has two screens on the ground floor, and one on the second floor. Head in the south side door on the ground floor and follow the hall to get to the first screen. The second one is against the northern wall of the room. Head up the nearby stairs and you will find the last screen close to a door in the northern wall.
Destined Dish
The broken equipment at Destined Dish can be found in the gatehouse, the top floor of the main building on the eastern side, and the upstairs of the small building to the south.
Dinky Dish
Head in the western door and you will find one on the left, move to the eastern wall to find the next one. After that head upstairs to find the last one.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Week 13 Legendary Quests
- Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 13 Epic Quests
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP