Where to Repair IO Equipment at Satellite Bases in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to repair IO equipment at satellite bases. The equipment in question is actually some broken screen. You need to fix three in total, and there are three different bases that have three broken screens each, so visiting any single location will work just fine.

The IO equipment that is in need of repair can be found at Deep Woods Dish, Destined Dish, and Dinky Dish. You can find all three locations marked on the map below.

Image by Gamepur

Deep Woods Dish – can be found in the northwest corner of the map at Stealthy Stronghold.

Destined Dish – can be found at the south of the map, near Misty Meadows.

Dinky Dish – can be found at the northeast corner of the map, below FN Radio station.

Deep Woods Dish

This base has two screens on the ground floor, and one on the second floor. Head in the south side door on the ground floor and follow the hall to get to the first screen. The second one is against the northern wall of the room. Head up the nearby stairs and you will find the last screen close to a door in the northern wall.

Destined Dish

The broken equipment at Destined Dish can be found in the gatehouse, the top floor of the main building on the eastern side, and the upstairs of the small building to the south.

Dinky Dish

Head in the western door and you will find one on the left, move to the eastern wall to find the next one. After that head upstairs to find the last one.

