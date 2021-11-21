Which Pokémon can you bring to Amity Square in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Amity Square certainly makes for excellent spot to snap photos of your Pokémon out of their Poké Balls. However, despite any Pokémon being able to follow you outside of this area, only a limited selection are allowed to roam Amity Square.

For now, there are only 20 Pokémon that are eligible to enter the park, a majority of them being the initial starters and their evolutions. Players will also be limited to having up to six of these follow them around the park. To gather all your Pokémon within Amity Square together, press the +/- buttons until each comes toward you. Below, you’ll find the full list of eligible monsters.

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Buneary

Clefairy

Drifloon

Happiny

Jigglypuff

Pachirisu

Pikachu

Psyduck

Shroomish

Skitty

Torchic

If you’re hunting down a great photo opportunity, Amity Square is the only area where trainers can change the zoom and angle of the camera. So much so, this ultimately gives players the ability to see the game from a top-down view — an experience worthy of a screenshot.

As for what’s in the park, players will have access to cooking supplies to make Poffins, and can meet NPCs that have their catches out too. There are also several rare items scattered around Amity Square, including the Amulet Coin — a held item that doubles cash prizes after battles.

