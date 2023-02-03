Who are KorTac in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0?

Since 2019, Call of Duty titles have divided playable Operators into two groups, though its multiplayer and battle royale components have never dove into the lore of why each exists. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, as neither title’s online modes explain the existence of its own two groups of Operators, SpecGru and KorTac. In actuality, KorTac should be considered more than just a team name, as the faction holds a unique purpose and a diverse cast of characters. Here’s what you need to know about the KorTac faction in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

KorTac faction in MW2 and Warzone 2.0, explained

Although the KorTac faction is never mentioned in Modern Warfare 2’s main plot, the game ties in the reasoning behind KorTac’s existence through its Special Ops mode. It is here players will discover Kate Laswell, who last oversaw the operations of Task Force 141 during its campaign, has now decided to help orchestrate covert missions in Al Mazrah. By doing so, she calls on two newly-formed private military contractors to tackle her orders: SpecGru and KorTac.

Aside from being two separate entities, it is said KorTac feud with SpecGru due to a difference in ideologies, though neither faction is truly considered good or bad. For KorTac, they are simply made up of former members of armed forces, ranging from the French Armed Services to fictional non-government organizations like The Jackals. Additionally, while SpecGru is known for having more Operators from the west, KorTac features hired gunmen from all around the world. You can find all current members of the KorTac faction below.

Tor “Askel” Eriken

Calisto Allard

Declan O’Conor

“Fender” Takacs

Kim “Horangi” Hong-jin

Konig

Rozlin “Roze” Helms

Salvatrice “Stiletto” Muselli

Sami “Zero” Zakaria

Hiro “Oni” Watanabe

Zosar “Zeus” Kalu

Klaus Fisker

Despite not being canon, MW2 and Warzone 2.0 also lists a few of their crossover Operators as being a part of KorTac. This includes Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. as well as the Call of Duty League Away Operators. Players will even see this list grow over time, with more Operators expected to join KorTac when each new season launches.