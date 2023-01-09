EA Sports confirms plans for FIFA 23 Team of the Year promo

Now that 2022 is officially in the books, it’s time to get ready for arguably the most anticipated promo in the yearly Football Ultimate Team (FUT) calendar. The Team of the Year (TOTY) is back for FIFA 23, as EA Sports is ready to honor the 11 best players — sorted by position — that shined throughout the past 12 months. The Team of the Year will be released later this month in FIFA 23’s FUT, and players will have a say on which footballers deserve to be in the Starting XI.

Starting at 11 AM EST on January 10, football fans will be able to vote on the 11 players that deserve a spot on the 2022 Team of the Year in FIFA 23. The vote will take place on EA’s website for the FIFA 23.

The nominee list features 10 top goalkeepers from around the world, including World Cup star Yassine Bounou, Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois, and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan. Over 20 defenders, midfielders, and attackers are also among candidates for the Team of the Year XI. Notable names include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Ruben Dias, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Virgil van Dijk, Karim Benzema, Achraf Hakimi, Bruno Fernandes, and Martin Ødegaard.

Voting for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year will run for a week and officially end on January 17 at 3 AM EST. The full Team of the Year XI will be released by EA and the FIFA 23 team on January 19.

Additionally, EA Sports confirmed that the Team of the Year will be coming to the mobile version of FIFA 23. The Team of the Year promo for mobile will kick off beginning on February 2.