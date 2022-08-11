Why does Tower of Fantasy need parental consent? Answered

Tower of Fantasy is an ambitious open-world RPG developed by Hotta Studios. The game is available for mobile and PC, and its worldwide launch was on August 10. Some players have gotten a Parental Consent message when trying to log in, which has annoyed some people because the Parental Consent message requests players to fill in very personal information. However, what is Parental Consent, and why is Tower of Fantasy showing it to some players?

What is Parental Consent?

You can use real-world money to buy cosmetics and in-game currencies for Tower of Fantasy. The game is free-to-play, with in-game purchases being optional. To make purchases, you need to add in your credit card information. Parental Consent is a failsafe to prevent minors from using their parents’ or guardians’ credit cards without permission and making excessive purchases. Parental Consent demands players to add in their credit card information to continue playing the game.

If you don’t have a credit card saved in the game or are not a minor, you shouldn’t be seeing the Parental Consent message. However, non-minors are receiving the Parental Consent message. The message reads, “[m]inors are required to obtain parental consent before entering the game. Click CONTINUE to go to the verification page. If you need help, please contact customer service. Your verification method: Credit Card.” Since the game is supposed to be free-to-play, many gamers prefer that the game not have their credit card information saved.

How to get rid of the Parental Consent Message

You can get rid of the Parental Consent Message by actually putting in your credit card information, but players do not want their credit information in the game. Another solution to get rid of the message is to restart the game; the message should stop popping up after restarting the game several times. The Parental Consent Message is most likely a glitch and will hopefully be patched by the developers soon.