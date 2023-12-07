How to Complete The Wild Tangle’s Swarm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Wild Tangle’s Swarm in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of Gaston’s quests in A Rift in Time. Once again, you’ll submit yourself to the goofiness of this man and his huge neck to progress in the expansion.

After waiting for the time-lock in Gaston’s questline to subdue, he asks you to speak with Rapunzel. It seems there’s a bit of an issue with an insect infestation in the Wild Tangle, which is preventing us from getting the Scarab key. To complete the Wild Tangle’s Swarm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’ll have to rely on nature’s food chain.

How to Find the Swarming Insects in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Swarming Insects to complete The Wild Tangle’s Swarm in DDV are in a stone pedestal in the Grove.

After speaking with Rapunzel, fast-travel to the Grove’s Well and walk up the wooden log bridge next to it. When you spot a double waterfall, take a left and walk down the path to enter the Grove.

Then, look to the right to spot a stone pedestal with a circle of swarming insects. Since you don’t really have a flamethrower to blast them out of the area, just take a picture to show Rapunzel and see if she can help.

How to Make Carnivorous Flower Arrangements in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Carnivorous Flower Arrangement in DDV, you’ll need several fly traps, pitcher traps, and tropical wood. Here’s how you can get each of these items:

4x Green Fly Trap : can be found in the Wild Tangle.

: can be found in the Wild Tangle. 4x Purple Fly Trap : can be found in the Wild Tangle.

: can be found in the Wild Tangle. 4x Red Pitcher Plant : can be found in the Wild Tangle.

: can be found in the Wild Tangle. 4x Yellow Pitcher Plant : can be found in the Wild Tangle.

: can be found in the Wild Tangle. 12x Tropical Wood: can be found around trees in the Grasslands.

December 7: There is a known issue for Tropical Wood not respawning in DDV. Gameloft is “actively looking into this matter,” but in the meantime, they’ve sent a “Key Resources” mail with x220 Tropical Wood, among other resources.

With all your items, head to the nearest crafting station and make a Carnivorous Floral Arrangement, which you should place near the Swarming Insects location in the Grove.

The rest of The Wild Tangle’s Swarm involves checking on the now-insect-free Swarming Insects’ pedestal, grabbing a rusty Scarab Key, and repairing it at the Timebending Table with hologram Jafar’s help.