All Returning Weapons & Items To Fortnite OG Map

Fortnite is bringing back a large amount of content from Chapter 1 during the Fortnite OG Map release, set to kick off in November 2023. The OG Map update also features multiple returning weapons and items that haven’t been around since Fortnite launched.

These items will appear throughout the Fortnite map that players can pick up and use again during the limited event. Many of these items might look similar to some that are currently in the game, but it’s a huge rebound to the foundations that created the current scene of Fortnite. Here’s what we know about all returning weapons and items coming to the Fortnite OG Map update.

Every Fortnite OG Map Returning Weapon & Item

Image via Epic Games

So far, there have been several images shared by the Fortnite team on their Twitter page that have been broadcast to the community as a way of hinting at what’s releasing for Fortnite’s OG Map update. The cracked images don’t provide a full picture yet, but as we draw closer to the official release date, November 3, 2023, we can expect all the details to pour out, similar to the many cosmetics and skins we’re seeing in these teasers.

CONFIRMED LOOT POOL FOR CHAPTER 1 SO FAR ‼️ #FortniteOG



– OG Assault Rifle

– LMG

– Traps

– Turrets

– Chug Splashes pic.twitter.com/jwTjdmoDPB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 31, 2023

Here’s what we know so far about what items and weapons are returning with the Fortnite OG Map Update. These details have been shared by the Fortnite Twitter page and the various community members who are keeping tabs on this information.

Ballers

Chug Splashes

LMG

OG Assault Rifle

Planes

Pump Shotgun

Scar

Shopping Carts

Traps

Turrets

These are many of the popular items that we can expect to see when Fortnite’s OG Map update arrives. We’re also expecting a large live event to happen in Fortnite leading up to this, with many players theorizing that there’s to be a time machine involved that reverts the entire map to what it was for Chapter 1.

For now, we’re still gathering information. We’ll be regularly updating this page as we gather more information from the official Fortnite Twitter page, and listen to sources that are keenly involved in going through the Fortnite code on the night the game goes into maintenance, leading up to the Fortnite OG Map update, kicking off Season 4, Chapter 5.