Will the Account Merge feature return to Fortnite?

Fortnite is well known for being one of the first video games to fully embrace crossplay through the multiple platforms the game is available on. For a while, they also let you merge your accounts across those platforms so you could use all of your skins, emotes, and V-Bucks wherever you were playing at that moment. However, the feature was closed down in 2019, so if you had not merged your accounts before then, you are stuck with your game content being splintered between platforms. Will account merging ever return to Fortnite?

While it is not impossible for Epic Games to bring the account merger feature back to Fortnite, it is not likely to happen. It has been multiple years since it was shut down, and the developer has not mentioned it ever making a comeback once. Also, with the constant updating of the game, account merging would have to account for a lot more items and could possibly require a rework of the system.

One of the big reasons account merging was shut down was that community members exploited the program and sold their accounts to people for real money. These actions violated the Epic Games Terms of Service, which saw many people get banned before the whole thing was eventually brought down. In the meantime, we recommend sticking with one primary account and using that while you crossplay with friends on other platforms.