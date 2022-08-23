Who are Cloudstriders in Destiny 2? Answered

Cloudstriders are an alien faction residing on Neptune and allies in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Destiny 2 has seen many changes throughout its history, including but not limited to new worlds, weapons and powers. One aspect developer Bungie hasn’t expanded is different races and factions to interact with. In Destiny 2: Lightfall, that is going to change. This guide will explain who Cloudstriders are in Destiny 2.

Who are the Cloudstriders in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2: Lightfall, players will be heading to Neptune in a futuristic metropolis called Neomuna. Calus, now a disciple of the Witness, has brought his pyramid to siege this city and a new army of Cabal with him. The Cloudstriders are a race of aliens who share a resemblance to humans and are allies of the Vanguard and Guardians alike.

The Cloudstriders are a mysterious faction, and little is known about their origins or motivation, but they are enemies of the Darkness. Cloudstriders use their advanced technology to face off against enemies as they don’t wield the Light as Guardians can. They are described as capable fighters who are comparable in power to Guardians. They will be a significant factor in the overall campaign of Lightfall and introduce players to Neomuna as the primary destination the campaign takes place in.

They do not help Guardians learn their new Darkness subclass, known as Strand. Guardians will teach themselves this power, while Cloudstriders is a faction focusing on advanced technology rather than the traditional powers Destiny 2 is known for.

Destiny 2: Lightfall will introduce Cloudstriders, Neptune, and their city when it launches on February 28, 2023. This new expansion will bring many new systems and gameplay additions, such as in-game loadout selections, looking for group functionality, and Guardian Ranks.